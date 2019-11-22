Gwinnett County police arrested and charged a 23-year-old Loganville man with kidnapping after he allegedly abducted his ex-girlfriend after she broke up with him over a text.
The mother of the 23-year-old victim told police that her daughter had broken up with the suspect, Tangelo Tafari Roberts, and the two were communicating over text throughout the day. Roberts allegedly pushed through the front door and went upstairs to the girlfriend’s room where the two argued.
The victim's mother told police Roberts pushed and grabbed her daughter forcing her outside of the home against her will. The couple left in Robert's blue Chevrolet Malibu.
Police received a call from the mother at approximately 1 p.m. saying her daughter had been abducted at her home on Cooper Lakes Drive in Grayson.
A team of uniform officers, detectives, undercover officers and communications officers tracked the victim’s and suspect’s phones. Police dispatched a helicopter to an area off Ozora Road to search for the couple.
Roberts and the unharmed victim of the kidnapping were found in the area of Preserve Park Drive in Loganville. Police arrested Roberts after conducting a traffic stop.
"The safety and security of the victim was our number one priority in this case," Cpl. Michelle Pihera said in a statement. "The team of officers and civilians assigned to this investigation were relentless in acting swiftly in an effort to locate the young woman. We are thankful that the victim was relatively unharmed during this ordeal."