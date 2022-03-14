Gwinnett County police released this image of a vehicle that was seen leaving the scene of a double shooting that occurred near Macland Drive last month and resulted in the death of one person. Investigators are asking members of the public who have information about the vehicle to call detectives handling the investigation.
A second suspect in double shooting that led to the death of a Lawrenceville resident has been arrested, and he was found in North Carolina.
Gwinnett County police homicide detectives and U.S. Marshals arrested Lawrenceville resident Brendon Woods, 21, in Gastonia, NC, on charges related to the murder of Lawrenceville resident Dakota Mcgee, 21. Woods faces felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of firearm during commission of a felony charges. He is awaiting extradition from North Carolina to Gwinnett County.
Police previously arrested Lawrenceville resident Brendyn Walker, 24, on the same charges that Woods faces.
Mcgee and Walker were found with gunshot wounds at the intersection of Macland Drive and McCart Road on Feb. 27. One of them was lying in the street while the other was found in a vehicle nearby. Police previously said investigators believed Mcgee and Walker had met at the intersection shortly before the shooting and that the incident may have been drug related.
But, police are still asking for the public's help to find more suspects.
Police Officer Senior Hideshi Valle said a red or burgundy For Taurus, with Georgia license plate RYK0183, was seen driving toward Brooke Manor Court shortly after the shooting.
Anyone who has information about the vehicle is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. There is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.
Tipsters are asked to reference case No. GP220018797.
