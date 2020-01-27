Gwinnett County police arrested a 26-year-old Lawrenceville man accused of hitting a Gwinnett police officer with his car at a Norcross night club Saturday morning.
Police said Ivan Montalvo ran over Gwinnett County police officer Lt. Edward Restrepo twice outside of Chiquititas Lounge in Norcross early Saturday morning after Restrepo and an investigator with the District Attorney's Office attempted to prevent him from driving drunk. Montalvo has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer, aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer, driving under the influence, hit and run, two counts of felony obstruction, fleeing or eluding and driving without a license.
Restrepo and District Attorney investigator Shayla Lacosta were transported to Northside Hospital Gwinnett after the incident with non-life threatening injures. Both are recovering.
"Lt. Restrepo is home resting and recovering from his injuries," Gwinnett County police Public Information Officer Cpl. Michele Pihera said. "He appreciates all the well-wishes and hopes for a speedy recovery."
According to a police report, Restrepo and Lacosta were off-duty and working as part-time security detail for the club. Police said both officers saw Montalvo stumbling across the parking lot to his white Ford van. Both off-duty officers asked Montalvo to step out of the car, but he refused to exit. Police said Restrepo and Lacosta opened the door to the van and tried to pull Montalvo out of the van.
Montalvo shifted his car in reverse and knocked down Restrepo with the driver's door when he backed up. He ran over Restrepo, who was pushed underneath the vehicle and knocked back Lacosta, who was able to stay on her feet. Police said Montalvo shifted his car into drive and ran over Restrepo a second time.
Lacosta issued a description of the van and police located it at an apartment complex on Wintergreen Road in Norcross nearby the nightclub. A person reported a suspicious vehicle and told police the driver fled on foot.
Police located Montalvo by using a K9 officer. Montalvo was transported to Northside Gwinnett Hospital for a dog bite and booked in Gwinnett Count Jail at 9:29 a.m. on Saturday.
Montalvo told police that he remembered abandoning his vehicle at a Norcross apartment complex and fleeing because he did not have a driver's license. He said he did not recall striking the two officers with his vehicle.
Jail logs show Montalvo was charged with DUI four times prior to Saturday's incident.
