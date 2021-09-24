Gwinnett County police have arrested a Loganville man and charged him with multiple crimes, including homicide by vehicle, after he allegedly killed a Gwinnett County Water Resources employee with his vehicle.
Police are still investigating the incident, which happened at the intersection of Oak Grove Road and Henderson Lake Drive in unincorporated Loganville. Police Officer Senior Hideshi Valle said Thomas Allen Burke, 44, is accused of driving a vehicle that hit Gwinnett Water Resources employee Constantin George Bolof, 60, and leaving the scene of the accident.
Bolof was directing traffic around an active construction site when the accident occurred and he died from his injuries. Burke was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when the accident occurred.
Burke was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail on Thursday. He faces charges of homicide by vehicle in the 1st degree, hit and run, driving while under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving.
"Gwinnett Police department would like to extend its condolence to his family, friends and coworkers at Water Resources," Valle said.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
