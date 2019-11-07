Duluth police converged on an apartment complex earlier this week and apprehended a burglary suspect who was fleeing on foot.
Duluth police said a call came in at approximately 1:17 p.m. Monday from a resident at The Crest at Berkeley Lake apartments, located at 2303 Wesley Plantation Drive.
The caller said he heard a burglar attempt to come into a window and gave a rough description of the suspect. Police said the burglar fled the location without gaining complete access to the apartment.
After an officer took statements and information from the victim of the attempted burglary, a different officer went to a separate apartment building and spoke with a suspect who matched the description the victim provided.
Officers found Atlanta resident Jatavious Denny, 22, at a nearby building. Police said the victim positively identified Denny as the suspect.
Denny was placed under arrest and transported to Gwinnett County Jail for booking. He was charged with burglary and possession of tools during the commission of a crime.
Police said they noticed a pry mark on the window near the living room of the apartment and the window was pushed up. There were no noticeable fingerprints.