What Gwinnett County police said began as gunfire exchanged between two vehicles ended with a crash and the death of a person in an unrelated car on Winters Chapel Road near Peachtree Industrial Boulevard on Thursday.
Initially, police said just after 10:30 a.m. that there had been a “fatality accident” on Winters Chapel. The accident led to lanes in both directions being shut down on Winters Chapel, as well as all southbound lanes on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.
As the morning progressed, however, the case began to become more complex as police confirmed there had been gunshots fired in the lead up to the accident.
Police said occupants in a black SUV had been pursuing the driver of a red pickup truck. In addition to the driver, there was a young juvenile and a woman in the truck.
“Investigators spoke to the driver of the red pickup truck and learned that he was giving someone a ride from a nearby location when he had an altercation with occupants in a black SUV,” police said Thursday night.
“At some point during the altercation at least one of the occupants in the SUV produced a gun and shots were fired. The driver of the red pickup truck fled the scene and traveled south on the PIB access road.”
As the pickup truck was fleeing from the SUV, it ran a red light and at the intersection with Winters Chapel and crashed into a white sedan.
The driver of the sedan was killed. The victim’s identity has not been released.
The juvenile who was in the truck was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, but the woman who was in the truck fled the scene, according to police.
“The driver of the red pickup truck was ultimately arrested and charged with Vehicular Homicide First Degree,” police said. “The black SUV fled the scene prior to police arrival as well. Identities of the involved parties are being withheld due to the active investigation and pending notification.”
Police said they don’t believe anyone was hit by the gunshots that were fired in the lead up to the accident.
The police department’s criminal investigation division and crime scene unit were called to the scene to help with the investigation.
Just before 1 p.m., police announced on Twitter that “a few lanes” had reopened while the investigation continued.
Anyone who has information about the case is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.
Anyone who provides information is asked to reference Case Numbers 19-102939 and 19-102943.