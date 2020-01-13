Police have filed criminal charges against a former employee of a Lawrenceville Taco Bell, saying he broke into the restaurant early on Christmas morning, prepared food and took a nap before leaving with a laptop and tablet.
Gwinnett County police said the lead detective investigating the case identified the burglary suspect as Stephaun Gallaread, 26. Police charged Gallaread with one count of second-degree burglary. Police said Monday morning they had not arrested Gallaread, but encouraged him to turn himself in.
Police said Gallaread worked at the restaurant in the summer of 2019.
The incident was recorded by security cameras set up throughout the restaurant. The incident took place at around 12:15 a.m. Dec. 25 at 4880 Sugarloaf Parkway in unincorporated Lawrenceville when the suspect, who police claim is Gallaread, entered through a drive-thru window.
He is then seen on surveillance using the fryers to make himself a meal. After eating, he proceeds to take a nap on the restaurant floor before leaving through the back door three hours later. Police estimated the items he took, including the food he prepared, are worth $834.
When the shift manager arrived, according to the police report, he found the fryer still on, food items on the counters and floor as well as a set of headphones and a black beanie belonging to the suspect. The items were submitted for evidence.
The Gwinnett County Jail docket shows Gallaread was arrested in October 2019 on two probation violations. He was charged with disorderly conduct by Lawrenceville police in July 2018 and burglary with intent to commit theft in November 2018.
