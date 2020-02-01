An accident involving a tanker truck and at least one other vehicle on Interstate 85 led to an explosion and a fire that shut down the interstate, in both directions, and caused drivers to flee on foot near Jimmy Carter Boulevard Saturday morning, according to Gwinnett County police.
Gwinnett firefighters and police both responded to the scene of the accident, which occurred at about 7:50 a.m. on I-85 northbound near Jimmy Carter Boulevard. There are two confirmed fatalities and police said an unknown fluid leaked from the truck into a sewer and caught fire.
"While arriving to the scene, officers observed a large explosion from the area of the reported accident," a police spokesperson said. "When they arrived they located an overturned tanker truck and a passenger car fully engulfed in flames."
The fire quickly became a massive incident that affects northbound and southbound drivers. DeKalb fire officials aided their Gwinnett counterparts in battling what ended up being multiple fires.
Police said the liquid that spread into the sewer caught fire underneath the interstate and the flames emerged from a sewer drain on the southbound side.
"This resulted in multiple fires and large smoke stacks on and around both Interstate 85 northbound and southbound," a police spokesperson said in a statement. "As a result, traffic on Interstate 85 southbound was diverted onto Beaver Ruin Road.
"Several drivers that were stopped on the Interstate were evacuated on foot from their vehicle and took cover behind nearby business. Fire personnel addressed all active fires until it was contained to the accident scene and eventually completely extinguished."
Northbound traffic was diverted at Pleasantdale Road in DeKalb County.
Georgia Department of Transportation officials said the southbound lanes have reopened, but the northbound lanes will remain closed, starting at Interstate 285, until repairs to the roadway can be completed.
"The impacted section of I-85 is approximately 100 feet by 70 feet and all five lanes of the highway are affected," GDOT said.
GDOT crews have responded to the scene and repairs have begun. Single lanes are expected to be re-opened as they are repaved throughout the day, according to state transportation officials.
