Local police said they have been investigating a series of burglaries that were committed against Asian residents of Gwinnett since 2019, with money, jewelry and identification documents reported as being stolen. More than $2.1 million in property has been stolen in those crimes, according to Gwinnett police.
Gwinnett County police announced Tuesday that a two-year investigation into about 200 burglaries in the county has led to 12 people being indicted on a total of 66 felony counts — and officials believe they may be linked to crimes in other Georgia counties and four other states as well.
"(On) Aug. 9, 2021, the Burglary Unit executed two search warrants and located approximately 200 high-end handbags, money, jewelry, counterfeit social security cards and passports," Gwinnett Police Public Information Officer Hideshi Valle said.
The suspects who have been indicted in connection with the burglaries include: Rafael Comacho Molin; Oscar Revelio; Carlos Perlaza; Edwin Cuenu; Jenifer Sonet; Jorge Navarro; Jonathan Santiago Vargas; Alberto Sosa; Mario Cosme; Edwin Serrano; Cinthia Orobio-Rosero; and Jhon Vilimaizar.
But law enforcement believe the suspects may be tied to other crimes that occurred outside of Gwinnett County.
Investigators with the Gwinnett County Police Department's Burglary Unit determined the suspects were also allegedly linked to burglaries in Forsyth, Oconee, Clarke, Bibb and Fayette counties, as well as the states of Texas, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.
