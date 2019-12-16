Gwinnett County police are investigating how a crash, which led to the death of a 20-year-old Loganville man as he tried to cross a busy Duluth-area thoroughfare, happened Saturday night.
Officers responded to a call at approximately 7 p.m. Saturday on Duluth Highway and Primerica Parkway, just east of Duluth Highway's intersections with Interstate 85 and Satellite Boulevard, in Duluth to find Deiago Scott suffering from significant injuries.
Scott was rushed to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
Investigators said a brown Saab was traveling east on Duluth Highway when it collided with Scott. The driver of the Saab, as well as a passenger in the vehicle, told officers they were traveling through a green light at the intersection when Scott attempted to cross the roadway at the crosswalk.
That is when the Saab hit Scott. The driver of the vehicle had unspecified visible injuries, police said.
Police said alcohol and speed are not believed to have been factors in the incident, and investigators are still working to determine what exactly happened during the collision.