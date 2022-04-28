For the first time ever, Georgia Gwinnett College will host a poet laureate as its commencement speaker next month.
The college announced Hank Stewart will deliver the commencement address to the Class of 2022 at the spring commencement ceremony, which will be held at 10 a.m. on May 11 at the Gas South Arena. Stewart, who is a DeKalb County resident, was named the poet laureate for the 4th Congressional District by U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson in 2016.
Stewart has recited his poetry for Civil Rights Movement icon Rosa Parks and former First Lady Michelle Obama. He has been an artist for 25 years and co-founded The Stewart Foundation, which is a youth leadership-development organization.
The foundation promotes excellence in youth programming by offering health and financial wellness, community service, educational and social programs.
Stewart has also produced five poetry books, as well as six CDs and a DVD. He also wrote a coffee table book.
GGC officials said the student speaker at the commencement ceremony will be Norcross resident Eric Thomas Jr.
Thomas, who uses they/them/their pronouns, is expected to outline their life journey leading up to attending GGC as well as their experiences in college.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
