Drivers are being urged to avoid a portion of Pleasant Hill Road in front of Gwinnett Place Mall because the roadway is shut down right now due to a gas leak, according to Gwinnett fire officials.
The busy roadway is closed in both directions from Satellite Boulevard to Mall Boulevard, according to an announcement on Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services' Twitter page.
Police said construction crews hit a gas line near the intersection of Pleasant Hill Road and Satellite Boulevard just before 6 p.m.
