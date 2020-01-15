Gwinnett County fire officials said Pleasant Hill Road has been re-opened to traffic in front of Gwinnett Place Mall after gas company crews were able to stop a gas leak in the area.
The busy roadway was closed in both directions from Satellite Boulevard to Mall Boulevard during rush hour traffic this afternoon. Police said the road closure was neccesary after construction crews hit a gas line near the intersection of Pleasant Hill Road and Satellite Boulevard just before 6 p.m.
Gwinnett fire Capt. Tommy Rutledge said Atlanta Gas Light crews got the leak stopped shortly after 8 p.m., and Pleasant Hill Road was re-opened around 8:35 p.m.
Rutledge said there were no evacuations from the area.
