The team working on a study looking at the Interstate 85 corridor in Gwinnett County is opening up a new round of public input to see what residents think about proposals for improving the corridor.
Kimley Horn launched 85Study.com on Monday to showcase the preliminary work on drafting options for changing an 18-mile section of the I-85 corridor, between Interstate 285 and the Interstate 985 split, and opened a new round of public comment. The firm has been working on the study for Gwinnett County and the Georgia Department of Transportation.
"Based on technical analyses and input from the public, the 85 Study team has developed a list of potential alternatives," the planners wrote in a flyer promoting the website launch. "Now, the team needs your help to further refine this list. We have five ways for you to get involved."
One of the big efforts that will give residents a chance to weigh in on the proposals is an hour-and-a-half virtual public meeting that is scheduled to take place at 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 26. Participants will get to hear from members of the 85 Study team and ask questions during the virtual event.
The 85 Study team solicited feedback from the public in the early stages of the study, and used that feedback to base the proposed alternatives. The latest round of public feedback will give residents an opportunity to say whether the team captured their preferences and help identify which improvements should be pursued for the corridor.
The alternative options which are being looked at include:
• Collector-distributer systems between I-285 and Jimmy Carter Boulevard, at Indian Trail-Lilburn Road, between Indian Trail and Beaver Ruin Road and between Steve Reynolds Boulevard and Pleasant Hill Road.
• Improvements and enhancements at I-85's interchanges at Pleasantdale Road, Northcrest Road, Jimmy Carter Boulevard, Beaver Ruin Road, Pleasant Hill Road, State Route 316 and Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road.
• Hard shoulder running freeway improvements.
• Auxiliary lanes at Indian Trail, Beaver Ruin Road, Steve Reynolds Boulevard and between an auxiliary lane between I-285 and Jimmy Carter Boulevard.
• Ramp consolidation at the I-285 interchange.
• Improvements and a collector-distributor system at the I-85 and I-985 interchange.
• Collector-distributor improvements at the I-85 at I-285 north interchange.
• Collector-distributor improvements at the I-85 at I-285 east interchange.
In addition to the upcoming virtual public meeting, another way that the public can provide feedback on the proposed alternatives including visiting a "virtual room" at the study website where visitors can see information about work that has been done on the study and see the alternative options.
The website also has an online survey that visitors to the site can fill out.
Gwinnettians can also go on social media and make their thoughts known about the proposals while using the hashtag #85Study. The fifth way residents can weigh in on the proposals is to send an email to 85Study@dot.ga.gov.
