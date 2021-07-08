Gwinnett County residents who own pit bulls or chihuahuas can get their dogs spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated against rabies — for only $15.
The deal is a special that Planned Pethood is offering for spay and neutering surgeries for those specific dog breeds. The animal clinic is specifically targeting pit bulls and chihuahuas for a reason, according to Planned Pethood Development Coordinator Lauren Frost.
"Those two breeds in particular are the most euthanized at shelters," she said. "If you're going to go into any shelter in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Fulton or where ever, the most likely animal that's not going to be adopted and going to be put to sleep is going to be a pit bull or a chihuahua, if you're looking at a dog, because they're just harder to place and there's too many of them out there."
The only conditions of the special is that the pets must be pit bulls, chihuahuas or a mix of the two and their owner must be a Gwinnett resident. There is a limit of two pets per household that the special can be used for.
Pet owners must book an appointment in advance and mention the special before the day of the appointment to get the deal.
Surgeries at Planned Pethood typically cost under $100, but Frost said the clinic received an anonymous donation to allow it to offer the special.
"She happened to be a very big pit bull advocate," Frost said.
The special does include microchipping, which can help animal control officials identify where the dogs belong in case they get lost, and rabies and DHPP vaccinations, which Frost said can help from a public health standpoint.
Anyone who has questions about the special can call 678-561-3491. They can also visit pethoodga.org for information about booking an appointment.
Planned Pethood is located at 2860 Buford Highway in Duluth.
