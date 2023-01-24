Interstate 985 North is closed at Woodward Mill Road in the Buford and Sugar Hill area after a plane made an emergency landing on the highway.

First responders are arriving at the scene. The crash scene is just after I-985 splits from I-85.

https://flightaware.com/live/flight/map/N7470R/history/20230124/2023Z/KLZU/L%2034.06235%20-84.01639

