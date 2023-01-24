Interstate 985 North is closed at Woodward Mill Road in the Buford and Sugar Hill area after a plane made an emergency landing on the highway.
First responders are arriving at the scene. The crash scene is just after I-985 splits from I-85.
Images from the Georgia Department of Transportation showed the plane's nose was on the ground with its tail in the air.
"All of 985 northbound is shutdown at 85 and 985 south is down to one lane due to an aircraft that landed on the roadway," Gwinnett County police said on Twitter. "We are working with the State Patrol to assess the situation. Please avoid the area and expect delays."
Gwinnett Fire officials said the plane crashed at about 4:13 p.m., but no one was injured. The plane was also not on fire. All other questions are being deferred to the Georgia State Patrol.
Plane tracking website, Flightaware.com, lists the plane as a 1966 Piper Cherokee PA-28-140. It departed Briscoe Field in Lawrenceville at about 3:23 p.m. and flew north toward Lake Lanier, flying in circles twice just west of the lake and then heading south and landing on the interstate.
