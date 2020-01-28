A hydraulic hose replacement and industrial hose repair company with several locations in metro Atlanta is coming to Lawrenceville.
PIRTEK announced it is opening a mobile-only location in Lawrenceville through its Tier 2 program. It is the company's 6th location in metro Atlanta.
“The area has experienced a lot of growth, some new manufacturing plants and other general industry,” said Mike Nagle, Owner of PIRTEK Lawrenceville. “We also see expanding transportation and equipment rental activity in the area. There’s so much potential there.”
Tier 2 mobile-only locations are designed to give PIRTEK franchisees a "lower point of entry" into the company with two mobile vehicles, PIRTEK officials said. Tier 2 location owners are expected to grow to become a Tier 1 location, with six employees, within three years, the company said.
The Lawrenceville location can be reached 404-254-2249.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.