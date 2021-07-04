A golf professional who was shot and killed Saturday afternoon at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw previously worked in Gwinnett County.
Gene Siller, 41, was director of golf and head golf pro at Summit Chase Country Club before the Snellville course began plans to close its golf facility. He joined the Pinetree staff in 2019.
According to multiple reports, Siller was killed when he investigated a situation on Pinetree’s 10th hole. A man drove his truck into the sand trap near the No. 10 green, and when the head golf pro approached the vehicle he was shot and killed, according to a Pinetree member’s post on Facebook, which also said Siller was shot “five times at point blank range.”
“All of us at the GSGA are deeply saddened by the tragic events that occurred earlier today at Pinetree CC,” the Georgia State Golf Association posted on social media Saturday. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Gene Siller’s family and friends.”
Siller, a a regular competitor in Georgia PGA Section golf tournaments since 2007, leaves behind a wife and two young children. He attended Purdue University and spent a large portion of his golf pro career at another area course, St. Ives Country Club, where he was an assistant professional.
“Tragedy has stricken the Georgia Section PGA in the loss of our Member, Gene Siller,” the Georgia PGA posted on social media Saturday. “Thoughts and prayers for his family and the Pinetree Country Club family.”
Cobb County Police is investigating the crime.
"He was a super nice guy with two young kids and a beautiful wife," Summit Chase member Marc Cain said. "I got to spend a good deal of time with him on the course and on a golf trip. Our hearts are ripped out with the sad news."
