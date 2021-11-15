Piedmont Healthcare and UnitedHealthCare recently announced a new multi-year agreement that ensures Piedmont's hospitals — including Piedmont Eastside in Snellville — and providers are in-network for people who are enrolled in United's plans.
The new agreement extends coverage for people enrolled in employer-sponsored plans offered by United. It also ensures that, effective Jan. 1, people who are enrolled in UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage plans, including the group National PPO plan and the Dual Special Needs Plan, are covered if they want to receive medical care at one of Piedmont's 16 hospitals or from a physician in its statewide Piedmont Clinic network.
People who get one of UnitedHealthcare's Individual and Family Plans through the marketplace exchange will also be covered if they chose to get medical care from Piedmont's network, starting Jan. 1.
“We appreciate UnitedHealthcare’s ongoing collaboration and are excited that Piedmont and UnitedHealthcare have been able to expand that relationship so that we can provide greater access to our system to more Georgians,” said Piedmont Healthcare President and CEO Kevin Brown. “When providers and health plans have a common goal, it is easy for us to find common ground on these extremely important agreements.”
Piedmont and United said the new agreement will help seniors enrolled in UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage plans have access to quality and affordable care and provide them with a new option when they are trying to pick a health plan that meets their health care needs during the Medicare annual enrollment period.
“Our new relationship with Piedmont offers the people we serve throughout Georgia greater access to quality, cost-effective care,” said Gregg Kunemund, CEO of UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement in Georgia. “We are grateful for the collaborative relationships we share with care providers like Piedmont who are committed to improving the quality and cost of care.”
Junior Harewood, CEO of UnitedHealthcare commercial in Georgia, added, “We’re pleased to continue our longstanding relationship with Piedmont that ensures the people we serve have continued access to quality care at an affordable cost. We are grateful for the collaborative relationships we share with care providers like Piedmont who are committed to improving the quality and cost of care for the people and employers we serve.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.