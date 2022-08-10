Piedmont Orthopedics | OrthoAtlanta recently opened a new office for orthopedic and sports medicine care in the Snellville area.
The new Piedmont Orthopedics | OrthoAtlanta Snellville office is located at 1700 Tree Lane in Suite 300 as part of Piedmont Eastside Medical Center's main campus. It is one of 18 Piedmont Orthopedics | OrthoAtlanta locations in metro Atlanta.
“We are excited to work with our partners at OrthoAtlanta to be able to provide care close to home for those requiring orthopedic services. With their presence, on campus at Piedmont Eastside Medical Center, the community will benefit from greater access to a wide range of orthopedic services being offered by an Ortho Atlanta team of the highest caliber,” Piedmont Eastside CEO Trent Lind said. “We are pleased to welcome Dr. Ryan Mahoney and Ortho Atlanta to the South Gwinnett community. Ortho Atlanta has a strong reputation throughout metro Atlanta and we’re excited to partner with them.”
The new orthopedic office has 12 exam rooms, one procedure room and one casting room. Piedmont officials said patients can be treated for sprains, strains and fractures, workers' compensation injuries, total joint preservation, reconstruction or replacement of surgical and non surgical spine care needs.
“Our new Snellville office is designed with patient convenience, comfort and access in mind,” said Dr. J. Ryan Mahoney, who specializes in sports medicine, shoulder and elbow at the office. “Piedmont Eastside presents a great location for us to serve more patients and provide these life-changing services to the community.”
Anyone who would to schedule an appointment is asked to call 678-205-4299 or visit www.OrthoAtlanta.com.
