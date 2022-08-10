Piedmont Orthopedics | OrthoAtlanta recently opened a new office for orthopedic and sports medicine care in the Snellville area.

The new Piedmont Orthopedics | OrthoAtlanta Snellville office is located at 1700 Tree Lane in Suite 300 as part of Piedmont Eastside Medical Center's main campus. It is one of 18 Piedmont Orthopedics | OrthoAtlanta locations in metro Atlanta.

