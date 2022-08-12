116323324_2952304678232298_2926894417132843669_n.jpg
US News and World Report recently named the Piedmont Heart Institute at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital as the best place to go in Georgia for cardiology and heart surgery.

The recognition was part of the magazine's 2022-2023 rankings, and was ranked as one of the Top 100 heart programs in the nation. The institute earned high marks in abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, heart attack, aortic valve surgery, heart bypass surgery, heart failure and transcatheter aortic valve replacement, putting it in the Top 10% of all hospitals that were rated.

