US News and World Report recently named the Piedmont Heart Institute at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital as the best place to go in Georgia for cardiology and heart surgery.
The recognition was part of the magazine's 2022-2023 rankings, and was ranked as one of the Top 100 heart programs in the nation. The institute earned high marks in abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, heart attack, aortic valve surgery, heart bypass surgery, heart failure and transcatheter aortic valve replacement, putting it in the Top 10% of all hospitals that were rated.
"This is Piedmont Heart’s highest reporting score ever, showing the evolution of care and advances in quality of care in the Piedmont system,” said Dr. David Kandzari, who is the chief of the Piedmont Heart Institute and Cardiovascular Service Line; Director, Interventional Cardiology of the Piedmont Heart Institute; and Chief Scientific Officer for Piedmont Healthcare in Atlanta, Georgia. “While the past few years of the COVID-19 pandemic have proved a challenging time for all of healthcare, our commitment to delivering the best care possible has not changed.”
More than 4,500 hospitals were evaluated for US News and World Report's rankings this year. The magazine looks at areas such as patient outcomes, nurse staffing and services, and the Best Hospitals rankings are intended to be a tool that patients can use to determine which hospital they should go to for care.
A "high performing" designation is bestowed on the Top 10% of all rated hospitals.
“This honor is a testament to all of the talented clinicians who are part of Piedmont Heart, including physicians, advanced practice practitioners, nursing staff and everyone who is part of the team,” said Dr. Charles L. Brown III, who is the CEO of Piedmont’s Physician Enterprise and is a practicing interventional cardiologist. “We have worked for years to bring our patients top-quality cardiovascular care and being named No. 1 in Georgia is recognition of that.”
In all 10 hospitals in the Piedmont system were highlighted as top performing hospitals in at least one category. Among them is Piedmont Atlanta, which was ranked among the Top 5 hospitals in Atlanta and in the state.
“Piedmont is the largest system in Georgia, with 80 percent of the state’s population living within an hour drive of one of our hospitals, and those patients have access to the high-acuity care offered at Piedmont Atlanta,” said Patrick M. Battey, M.D., CEO of Piedmont Atlanta and a practicing vascular surgeon. “We are proud to serve our communities and provide some of the top care in the country."
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
