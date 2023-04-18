Piedmont Eastside Medical Center announced on Monday that it has a new chief financial officer.
The Snellville-based hospital said Piedmont Walton Hospital CFO Marty Wynn will also fill that role at Piedmont Eastside. Wynn has worked in the health care industry for more than 25 years, including the last three as Piedmont Walton's CFO.
“We are pleased to welcome Marty to Piedmont Eastside. He is an excellent addition to this hospital’s leadership team,” Piedmont Eastside Chief Executive Officer Larry Ebert said. “His extensive knowledge in finance and his experience in the industry will serve our team very well.
“As a nonprofit system, we are very careful stewards of the resources entrusted to us as we provide care for the community and Marty will play a crucial role in that process.”
Piedmont officials said Wynn will serve as the CFO for both hospitals at Eastside and Walton, and will work with Eastside leaders to analyze hospital service lines and manage the hospital's budget and financial performance. Prior to joining Piedmont Walton as its CFO, he worked at Piedmont Rockdale for six years. Officials at Piedmont praised work he's done in the past to improve margins and cost reductions.
Piedmont officials said Wynn began his career in revenue cycle management and worked in various healthcare roles before joining Piedmont Rockdale.
“I am thankful to continue to be a part of such a great organization and am ready to jump in at Eastside, working with a great team,” Wynn said.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
