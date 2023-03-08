Piedmont Eastside Medical Center welcomed a new chief executive officer this week.
The hospital, which is located in Snellville, announced on Wednesday that Larry Ebert became Eastside's new CEO on Monday. Ebert previously served as CEO at Piedmont Walton Hospital in Monroe for the last five years.
He replaces Trent Lind, who had been Eastside's CEO for more than seven years but recently left to join Community Health Systems in Franklin, Tenn.
"I’m excited to announce that Larry Ebert will lead Piedmont Eastside Medical Center as CEO," said Michael Burnett, who is Piedmont Athens Regional and Piedmont’s East Clinical Hub CEO. "Larry is a strong leader committed to providing high-quality and safe care close to home.
"He is committed to ensuring patients in and around Snellville have access to the care they need. His successes in recruiting clinicians and growing service lines perfectly positions him to continue expanding the high-quality services already offered at Piedmont Eastside."
Ebert has been with the Piedmont system since 2017, when he became the executive director of strategic operations at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center. He then became Piedmont Walton's CEO in 2018.
During his time at Piedmont Athens, Ebert oversaw the planning and execution of strategic efforts, such as the coordination of a master facility plan as well as a key construction and renovation project on the hospital's main campus.
And, during his time at Piedmont Walton, Ebert oversaw that hospital's integration into the Piedmont system; worked on the creation of a joint program between the hospital and the nursing program at Athens Technical College's Walton campus; recruited primary care and specialty clinicians; tripled the hospital's medical staff; and launched and expanded new service lines.
"I’m very thankful for the opportunity I’ve had to serve the Walton County community," Ebert said. "I will miss everyone on the team at Piedmont Walton, but I am equally excited about joining the team at Piedmont Eastside and continuing the great work being done there."
Ebert earned his bachelor’s degree from Tennessee Tech University and his Master of Healthcare Administration from Louisiana State University. He and his wife Jessica are the parents of triplets Gavin, Preston and Abigail.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
