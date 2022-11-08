As parents and teachers can attest, the flu season has already started to show up, with emergency departments, hospitals and doctors offices throughout Georgia seeing a rapid increase and high number of positive cases.
Now is the time to take preventative action, like getting a flu shot, to protect yourself, Piedmont Eastside Medical Center officials said.
The Influenza virus, commonly called “the flu,” can be a dangerous illness causing complications that may require hospitalization and even can cause death, but it is preventable and treatable.
“Getting your flu shot as early as possible means you’ll be protected before you start attending your holiday gatherings—helping you enjoy your celebrations more safely,” a statement from Piedmont Eastside Medical Center said. “Everyone six months of age and older should get vaccinated as soon as possible.”
“Although the flu vaccine does not prevent sickness for all, if you have had a flu shot and later exposed to the flu virus, you are more likely to recover quicker and not get as sick,” said Diondra Atoyebi, D.O., primary care physician at Piedmont Eastside.
“Also, the flu shot does not give you the active flu virus or cause a flu infection. It exposes the body to an inactivated version of the flu so that when your body is exposed to the real flu virus, the immune system is ready to fight it off.”
Children younger than six months old are at a high risk of serious flu complications, but are too young to get a flu vaccine. Because of this, safeguarding them from flu is especially important, officials said.
If you live with or care for an infant younger than six months of age, you should get a flu vaccine to help protect him or her from the flu. Also, studies have shown that flu vaccination of the mother during pregnancy can protect the baby after birth from flu infection for the first several months.
Piedmont is offering flu shots at more than 125 locations throughout Georgia, including primary care locations, Piedmont Urgent Care by WellStreet locations and QuickCare clinics. You can also get the flu shot at your local pharmacy.
