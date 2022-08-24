GWTGawardphoto.jpeg

Members of the executive leadership, Stroke/STEMI team and ER team at Piedmont Eastside Hospital pose with the hospital’s recent recognition.

 Photo: Piedmont Eastside

Piedmont Eastside recently received two honors for demonstrating commitment to following up-to-date, research-based guidelines for the treatment of heart disease and stroke.

The honors were part of the American Heart Association Get With The Guidelines and Mission: Lifeline achievement awards.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.