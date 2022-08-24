Piedmont Eastside recently received two honors for demonstrating commitment to following up-to-date, research-based guidelines for the treatment of heart disease and stroke.
The honors were part of the American Heart Association Get With The Guidelines and Mission: Lifeline achievement awards.
Every 40 seconds, someone in the U.S. has a stroke or heart attack, and heart disease and stroke are the No. 1 and No. 5 causes of death in the United States, respectively, hospital officials said. Studies show patients can recover better when providers consistently follow treatment guidelines.
Get With The Guidelines and Mission: Lifeline put the expertise of the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association to work for hospitals nationwide, helping ensure patient care is aligned with the latest evidence- and research-based guidelines. As a participant in the Get With The Guidelines program, Piedmont Eastside qualified for the award by demonstrating how their organization has committed to improving quality care.
“Piedmont Eastside is committed to improving care by adhering to the latest treatment guidelines and streamlining processes to ensure timely and proper care for heart attacks and strokes,” said Marcus Sims, MD, FACC, FSCAI, Cath Lab Director and Chair of the Department of Medicine at Piedmont Eastside. “The Get With The Guidelines program makes it easier for our teams to put proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis, which helps us ensure more people in Snellville experience longer, healthier lives.”
This year, Piedmont Eastside received these achievement awards:
♦ Stroke GOLD PLUS with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite
♦ Stroke GOLD PLUS with Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
“We are pleased to recognize Piedmont Eastside for its commitment to caring for those in their community who need cardiovascular care,” said John Warner, M.D., FAHA, past president of the American Heart Association and executive vice president for health system affairs at UT Southwestern Medical Center, in Dallas. “Hospitals that follow the American Heart Association’s quality improvement protocols often see improved patient outcomes, fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates — a win for health care systems, families and communities.”
