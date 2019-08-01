PCOM Georgia awarded 18 master’s degrees to graduates Tuesday, granting them the credentials to pursue careers as physician’s assistants.
A few, according to a press release from the school, are already employed in fields of family medicine, internal medicine, emergency medicine, surgery and critical care. A crowd of roughly 300 friends and family members watched their graduates walk, receive degrees and hoods, then, finally, turn their tassels.
Retired Chair and Program Director of PCOM’s PA Studies department John M. Cavenagh provided a keynote address to the graduates. His speech included a history of the profession and congratulating them for “making the best choice of (their) professional lives so far.”
PCOM President and CEO Jay S. Feldstein, who recently spoke at the Philadelphia campus’ summer commencement Friday, also spoke to the graduating class.
“I hope you feel a profound sense of awe — identifying that you have entered a noble profession that makes you a vital member of the integrated medical team,” he said. “In your daily work — from the emergency room to the operating room — I hope that you will realize the fulfillment of ethical practice, a lifelong search for knowledge, and dedication to collaboration with your peers.
“Above all, I hope you will know the gratification that comes from taking an active role in caring and advocating for your patients.”
Rebekah Thomas, assistant director of the PA Studies program in Georgia, had the pleasure of seeing off the class and commended graduates for making the wise choice to study for long-term goals, even if it denied them short-term pleasures.
The ceremony concluded when the graduates and spectators sang “America the Beautiful” as the school’s symbolic mace and baton were escorted off stage by faculty marshals.