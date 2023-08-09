The staff at the new Phoenix Roasters store in Duluth prides itself not only on selling tasty coffee, but also selling coffee that matters. 

Located at 2640 Old Peachtree Rd NW, Phoenix Roasters’ fresh roasts cloud-grown, top-ranked, direct-trade coffee, paying farmers on average 300% more than current fair-trade wages for their crop.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.