Faculty at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine Georgia campus voted Philip Fabrizio as the Suwanee-based college's Innovative Teacher of the Year.
“I am very excited about the award, not just for my personal recognition, but also as a way to recognize the physical therapy department and our students who have been receptive to the process,” he said.
The professor's background is in physical therapy, and he serves as an associate professor of physical therapy at PCOM Georgia. He earned a doctorate degree in physical therapy in 2008. He joined the college in April 2018 and currently teaches physical therapy students clinical anatomy, clinical exercise science and wellness and clinical neuroscience.
Fabrizio's approach to teaching includes "augmenting" traditional lectures with presentation techniques such as visual interpretation of images, dissection of cadaver specimens, clinical cases and palpation exercises. He believe teaching should encompass some freedom and creativity to allow student self-discovery.
"Fostering independence in the laboratory has allowed students to view their cadavers and their work differently than simply following the dissecting manual, in effect viewing the cadaver with a more inquisitive sense,” Fabrizio said.
His teaching style is also set apart by oral examinations and peer and near-peer teaching methods, the school said.