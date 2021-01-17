Local daughters, sons and children of the American Revolution were recently joined by Boy Scouts and Air Force JROTC cadets to lay wreaths on the graves of military veterans in Lawrenceville.
The Philadelphia Winn Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution hosted the National Wreaths Across America Day event at East Shadowlawn Memorial Gardens in December. They were joined by members of the Button Gwinnett Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, the Elisha Winn Chapter of the Children of the American Revolution, the Georgia Society of the Sons of the American Revolution’s color guard, Duluth-based Boy Scout Troop 846 and the North Gwinnett High School Air Force JROTC cadets to lay 375 fresh balsam wreaths on the graves of veterans, to honor their military service, during the event.
“The ceremony included honoring all branches of service, in addition to the over 90,000 servicemen whose last known status was either Prisoners of War or Missing in Action. Six Veterans and Elisha Winn C.A.R. President Isaac Long laid remembrance wreaths at the East Shadowlawn Veterans Memorial,” Philadelphia Winn Chapter spokeswoman Lynn Jacques said.
The keynote speach at the ceremony was delivered by Lilburn resident and retired Army Maj. Jim Freeman, who served two tours of duty in the Vietnam War, where he flew more than 200 combat missions as a forward air controller in the 196th Light Infantry Brigade on his first tour and served as a combat infantry commander in the First Air Cavalry Division on his second tour.
Freeman was severely wounded during his second tour and ended up being the lone survivor of a rocket attack by north Vietnamese forces on the division hospital. He the next year after that attack recovering in military hospitals. He went on to earn the Bronze Star and the Office of Strategic Services Medal, which was in recognition of joint service to the Army and the Central Intelligence Agency during the Vietnam War.
“Major Freeman’s heartfelt speech explained the importance of remembering our fallen, honoring those who serve, and teaching our younger generation the value of freedom,” Jacques said. “He thanked those that were in attendance and reminded them to say the Veteran’s name aloud as they laid a wreath, as a sign of gratitude for their service to our Nation.”
The ceremony also included a three musket volley salute by the Georgia Society of the Sons of the American Revolution Color Guard and the playing of TAPS by Noah Tindall, who is a Children of the American Revolution State and Elisha Winn Chapter Officer, as well as a member of the Button Gwinnett Sons of the American Revolution Chapter and the Georgia Society Sons of the American Revolution Color Guard.
