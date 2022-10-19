From left, Philadelphia Winn Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution members Valerie Craft, Maryland McCarty, Carol Pangle pose for a photo at the Elisha Winn Fair on Oct. 8. The members handed out books to promote literacy during the two-day fair.
Photo: Philadelphia Winn Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution
From left, Philadelphia Winn Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter members Maryland McCarty, Cheryl Hall, Linda LaPerre, Regent Lynn Jacques and Valerie Craft pose for a photo at the Elisha Winn Fair on Oct. 9. The members handed out books to promote literacy during the two-day fair.
Philadelphia Winn Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution member Peggy Freeman welcomes visitors to the Elisha Winn House during the Elisha Winn Fair earlier this month.
Members of the Philadelphia Winn Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution used the Elisha Winn Fair earlier this month as an opportunity to spread the gift of literacy.
The chapter handed out more than 1,000 gently used free books during the two-day fair, which was held Oct. 8-9 at the Elisha Winn House in the Dacula area. The books were donated by the chapter's Literacy Promotion Committee. The goal of the committee is to promote adult literacy and to participate in literacy programs for children as well as adults.
"Working jointly, members from the Philadelphia Winn DAR and the Gwinnett Historical Society explained the history of the 1812 house which belonged to Elisha Winn, the father of Philadelphia Winn," said Maryland McCarty, who is the corresponding secretary for the Philadelphia Winn Chapter of the DAR. "When Gwinnett County was formed in 1818, the first County officials met and held court in the home’s parlor."
