Members of the Philadelphia Winn Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution used the Elisha Winn Fair earlier this month as an opportunity to spread the gift of literacy.

The chapter handed out more than 1,000 gently used free books during the two-day fair, which was held Oct. 8-9 at the Elisha Winn House in the Dacula area. The books were donated by the chapter's Literacy Promotion Committee. The goal of the committee is to promote adult literacy and to participate in literacy programs for children as well as adults.