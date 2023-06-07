James Daniel Foundation founder and longtime site archaeologist James D'Angelo recently received the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Historic Preservation Medal from the Philadelphia Winn DAR Chapter.
The Philadelphia Winn Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently recognized two individuals who have played a role in preserving Gwinnett County's early history.
James D'Angelo, who led efforts for the Fort Daniel Foundation to conduct archaeological digs at the War of 1812-era Fort Daniel historic site on Hog Mountain, received the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Historic Preservation Medal while Beverly Paff received the Historic Preservation Recognition Award for her volunteer work with the Gwinnett Historical Society and the Fort Daniel Foundation.
