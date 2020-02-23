Seven Gwinnett County high school students were recently recognized as “Good Citizens” by the Philadelphia Winn Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
The chapter recently announced the top students in its DAR Good Citizens Award and Scholarship Contest. The students, all high school seniors, represented their schools in a proctored Good Citizens Essay contest in October.
“You and your peers are our nation’s leaders of tomorrow. How would you energize America’s youth to fully engage as effective citizens? Why is that important,” was the question students had to answer in their essays.
“The is the highest number of high schools that our Chapter has had participating in the DAR Good Citizens Awards program,” Cindy Gaskins, Chair of the Philadelphia Winn DAR Good Citizens Committee. “We hope to add more high schools for next year.”
The winning students include Berkmar High School’s Britney Mayorga; Central Gwinnett High School’s Taylor Bartlett; Grayson High School’s Chris Cherono; Loganville Christian Academy’s Kayla Armstrong; Mill Creek High School’s Caroline Leonard, who also won the Philadelphia Winn DAR Good Citizen Scholarship Essay Contest; North Gwinnett High School’s Katelyn Sheridan; and Parkview High School’s Angeles Mateos Cruz.
The students were recognized during a Feb. 17 ceremony where they received DAR good Citizens Awards.
The “Good Citizen” award recipients received certificates from the National DAR as well as the Philadelphia Winn Chapter, a letter of recommendation, a wallet card, a blue and gold DAR “Good Citizens” pin and an unspecified monetary gifts.
