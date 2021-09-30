Philadelphia Winn DAR Chapter participates in Constitution Week celebrations

The Philadelphia Winn Chapter of the Daughters of American Revolution recently took time to celebrate the U.S. Constitution.
The chapter participated in Constitution Week activities during the week of Sept. 17. Constitution Week celebrates the anniversary of the signing of the Constitution in 1787
Philadelphia Winn Chapter officials said they spent the week participating in efforts to educate the public on the Constitution.
“To increase awareness at the community level, proclamations of Constitution Week are presented from city officials in Gwinnett County,” Philadelphia Winn Chapter First Vice Regent Lynn Baxter Jacques said. “Schools and public libraries are given educational displays on the Constitution and our Nation’s Founding Fathers. Students have the opportunity to learn interesting facts about the Constitution and may participate in ringing bells to celebrate this historic document that was signed in Philadelphia over 234 years ago.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.