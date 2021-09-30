Offers go here

featured

Philadelphia Winn DAR Chapter participates in Constitution Week celebrations

Constitution Week Proclamation SNELLVILLE 2021.jpg

Snellville Mayor Barbara Bender, right, presents a proclamation celebrating Constitution Week to Philadelphia Winn DAR Chapter Corresponding Secretary Nancy Vaughn.

 Special Photo

The Philadelphia Winn Chapter of the Daughters of American Revolution recently took time to celebrate the U.S. Constitution.

The chapter participated in Constitution Week activities during the week of Sept. 17. Constitution Week celebrates the anniversary of the signing of the Constitution in 1787

Philadelphia Winn Chapter officials said they spent the week participating in efforts to educate the public on the Constitution.

“To increase awareness at the community level, proclamations of Constitution Week are presented from city officials in Gwinnett County,” Philadelphia Winn Chapter First Vice Regent Lynn Baxter Jacques said. “Schools and public libraries are given educational displays on the Constitution and our Nation’s Founding Fathers. Students have the opportunity to learn interesting facts about the Constitution and may participate in ringing bells to celebrate this historic document that was signed in Philadelphia over 234 years ago.”

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

