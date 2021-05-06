The Philadelphia Winn Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently traveled to Winder to help fellow chapters place a marker at the grave of a Revolutionary War soldier and his wife.
The granite stone marker recognizes David Smith, who lived from about 1760 until 1833, and his wife, Rebecca. Philadelphia Winn chapter officials said Smith served under the commands of Capt. Robert Maxfield and two colonels during the American Revolution.
At one point during the war, he was captured by British forces but later escaped, officials said.
The Sunbury DAR chapter hosted the grave marking ceremony with nine more DAR chapters — including the Philadelphia Winn chapter — seven Sons of the American Revolution chapters and three Children of the American Revolution chapters participating as well.
Smith has descendants who live in the area, including Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith and some descendants in Gwinnett County.
Some of Smith’s descendants are members of the Philadelphia Winn DAR chapter, the Button Gwinnett Sons of the American Revolution chapter and the Elisha Winn Children of the American Revolution chapter as well.
Jud Smith presented a history of the Smith family during the ceremony and the Winder-Barrow High School J.R.O.T.C. performed a flag presentation. The Georgia Society of the Sons of the American Revolution Color Guard fired a three-round musket salute in David Smith’s honor during the ceremony as well.
