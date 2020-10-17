With the holidays coming up, members of the Philadelphia Winn Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is collecting gifts and household items to send military families.
The chapter has “adopted” the Marine Corps Community Services’ Okinawa location. The office serves military servicemen and women, as well as their families, at all U.S. Military Bases on Okinawa as well as in the broader region, including Japan and Korea.
“MCCS delivers quality of life programs, products, and services to Marines and their families worldwide,” the chapter said in an announcement about the effort.
As part of the work by the chapter’s DAR Project Patriot Committee, the local group had a donation box at this weekend’s Frontier Faire at the Fort Daniel historic site.
The chapter has been collecting items for kids and adults, such as children’s coloring books, activity sets, board games, puzzles, playing cards, craft supplies, baby wipes, children’s and adult face masks, white T-shirts, holiday treats, stationary, baby formula, manicure items, travel toiletries, lotions, soaps, face cleansers, hand sanitizers and Lysol wipes.
“Items will be mailed abroad prior to the upcoming holidays,” chapter officials said.
The chapter is also accepting monetary donations to cover the costs of postage and purchasing items for care packages. Anyone who is interested in making a monetary donation is asked to send a check, with the checks written out to “Philadelphia Winn Chapter,” to Treasurer Kathy Schmidt, 886 Marbrook Drive, Lawrenceville GA 30044. The chapter said any amount of money will be accepted, but people who send checks are asked to indicate on the check that it is for “Project Patriot.”
Anyone who has questions about making donations of items for the care kits can contact the chapter at philwinndarweb@gmail.com.
