The Philadelphia Winn Chapter, National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently presented individual and group Community Service Awards at its November monthly meeting.
Two awards are presented each year to recognize deserving individuals and organizations for outstanding voluntary service which includes unpaid achievements in cultural, educational, humanitarian, patriotic, historical, citizenship, or environmental conservation endeavors.
Frances Huff Johnson was recognized for her dedicated work as the archive chairperson at the Gwinnett Historical Society. The NSDAR Community Service Award was presented to her in honor of her many volunteer hours of service over the past years working to collect, document, and preserve historical documents, photographs, and objects which significantly reflect the history of Gwinnett County.
The GHS Archives is a repository which is often used by individuals researching family genealogy and by those working on scholarly documentations of our local history. Generations to come will benefit from the work of Frances Huff Johnson.
The Lawrenceville Cooperative Ministry was recognized for serving the communities of Lawrenceville and Dacula for many years. In addition to the support of local churches, many additional volunteers are needed to organize and deliver this service. The Lawrenceville Co-op volunteers strive to serve with Christian love, preservation of client dignity, promotion of self-responsibility, and partnership with other community service providers.
Lawrenceville Co-op provides boxes of food and hygiene staples on a weekly basis. Beyond that, clients are connected to providers for help with additional needs, such as clothing and shelter.
The Philadelphia Winn Chapter held a successful food drive in October, donating 271 pounds of food, personal items and $250 in cash. Donations to the Co-op can be made at lawrencevilleco-op.org.
