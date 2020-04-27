Shortly before PCOM Georgia moved to remote learning, the school announced that Joseph M. Kaczmarczyk, DO, MPH, MBA, FACOOG (Dist.) has assumed the role of the campus’ interim dean and chief academic officer.
On March 13, he met with students.
“We must all be increasingly more comfortable with ambiguity, uncertainty and change,” he said, foreshadowing the how PCOM Georgia, and all other students, are learning these days.
Kaczmarczyk earned his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM), completed residencies and board certifications in Obstetrics and Gynecology and Occupational Medicine, as well as a board certification in Holistic and Integrative Medicine. In addition, he earned master's degrees in physiology and biophysics, public health and business administration through an executive MBA program.
He has worked in academia since 1987 holding titles from clinical instructor to associate professor. In 2010, after a 23-year career in the US Public Health Service (USPHS), he retired at the rank of captain and joined PCOM in Philadelphia as vice chair and professor in the department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, assistant OB/GYN residency program director, and OB/GYN clerkship director.
Subsequently, he was promoted to assistant dean of clinical education, associate dean of clinical education, and associate dean of undergraduate medical education, before accepting the interim dean role in Suwanee.
Kaczmarczyk has held numerous national leadership roles. He has served as the president of the American College of Osteopathic Obstetricians and Gynecologist, of which he is a Distinguished Fellow, and as chair of the National OB/GYN faculty of the National Board of Osteopathic Medical Examiners.
He was the senior medical advisor on the staff of the White House Commission on Complementary and Alternative Medicine Policy and the medical officer in the US Food and Drug Administration Office of Women’s Health. In addition, he served as a medical officer with significant research administrative responsibilities in the National Institutes of Health Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute Child Health and Human Development of the USPHS.
When asked about his goals for PCOM Georgia in these turbulent times, Kaczmarczyk said: “I aspire to make a difference in the lives and careers of our osteopathic medical students and the future of PCOM Georgia.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.