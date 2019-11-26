A shot of the University of Georgia's live mascot, Uga X, during Saturday's college football game went viral on Tuesday in a tweet from the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.
In the tweet, PETA called for the school to stop using live bulldogs as the school's mascot.
"HE LOOKS MISERABLE," the tweet said.
In the video, Uga is in his doghouse on the sideline during UGA's football game with Texas A&M University on Saturday at Sanford Stadium. It was heavily raining at the time.
HE LOOKS MISERABLE!— PETA (@peta) November 25, 2019
No dog deserves to be packed up, carted from state to state, and paraded in front of a stadium full of screaming fans.
Animals are NOT mascots 👎 @UGAAthletics must retire Uga immediately! He should be at home with a loving family.pic.twitter.com/XBdIjRMLGW
The tweet received criticism on Twitter.
His loving family is standing in the rain right outside his air conditioned dog house. 90,000+ of his extended family are cheering for him outside that dog house. Also in the rain.— Chad (@CAThornhill) November 26, 2019
The UGA football media guide says there has been a bulldog acting as the school's live mascot since 1944.
The current Uga is named Que, and he's been the acting mascot at UGA since 2015. He took over as the live mascot at 2-and-on-half years old, making him approximately a seven years old now.