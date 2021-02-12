New Haven, Connecticut (WFSB) -- A man wanted for questioning in the case of a Yale student’s death is believed to be in Georgia.
On Wednesday, New Haven police said they were looking to locate 29-year-old Qinxuan Pan.
Friday, the United States Marshals Service released a wanted poster featuring Pan.
Qinxuan Pan is wanted for the murder of Kevin Jiang, a Yale University grad student.
He’s been named a person of interest in the murder of Yale University student Kevin Jiang, who was shot and killed in New Haven over the weekend.
U.S. Marshals said Pan could possibly be staying with friends or family in the Duluth or Brookhaven areas of Georgia.
He’s described as a 6-foot tall Asian man, weighing about 170 pounds with a medium complexion and short black hair.
U.S. Marshals said Thursday that Pan was last seen in the early morning hours on Feb. 11 driving with family members in Brookhaven or Duluth, Georgia. According to family, Pan was carrying a black backpack and acting strange, officials said.
A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the direct arrest of Pan. There is currently an arrest warrant out of North Haven for Pan on charges related to a stolen vehicle.
Law enforcement officials have said Pan should be considered armed and dangerous.
Pan’s last known address is out of Malden, MA.
Anyone with information is asked to contact U.S. Marshals at 1-877-Wanted-2 (1-877-926-8332).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.