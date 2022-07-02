A person who was experiencing a mental health crisis got onto the Georgia State Patrol barracks property in Suwanee last week after parking their car on the side of Interstate 85 and jumping over a barbed wire office, the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office announced on Saturday.
GSP officials called Sheriff's Office's Mental Health Task Force on June 28 about a person who had gotten onto the property. Deputies were told the person may have been experiencing psychosis.
"The citizen abandoned their vehicle on the shoulder of Interstate 85 and jumped over the barbed wired fence to reach the GSP headquarters in Suwanee," Sheriff's Office officials said in a statement. "The Mental Health Task Force responded immediately and approached the citizen. Through their interaction, deputies determined the individual was indeed in a state of psychosis and expressing incoherent dialogue. The citizen was in a manic state and was in critical need of medical attention."
The Mental Health Task Force commander signed a 1013 Form to authorize the person to be taken to a hospital for medical treatment. The person was taken to Northside Duluth Hospital to receive mental health care.
It was not immediately clear if the person will face any charges related to the incident.
The Mental Health Task Force was formed by Sheriff Keybo Taylor last year to handle calls about mental health crisis. Deputies who participate in the task force have so far responded to more than 290 calls and gotten mental health assistance for people who otherwise would have been put in jail without mental health resources.
Anyone who is experiencing a mental health crisis, or knows someone who is experiencing a crisis, is asked to call the Georgia Crisis and Access Hotline at 1-800-715-4225.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
