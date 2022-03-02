Gwinnett County drivers can now access Harbins Road from State Route 316 via the entire permanent ramp rather than using a temporary connection to get off the ramp.
County officials announced the ramp from the westbound lanes of Highway 316 opened this week. The interchange opened last month, but parts of exit and entrance ramps on the eastern side of the interchange could not be finished until the interchange itself opened because they cut through the old Harbins Road route.
As a result, temporary connections from interchange that used part of the old Harbins Road route were put in place to give drivers access to parts of the ramps that were already finished. The temporary connections were only to be in use until the final configuration of each ramp could be finished.
That leaves just one ramp, to 316's eastbound lanes left to be finished. Officials said paving and striping work is ongoing to finish that ramp.
"Signage will be posted along the detour route to safely direct drivers around the ramp that’s closed," county officials said. "The temporary traffic signal on the Harbins Road exit ramp will also be removed."
The conversion of the Harbins Road intersection at 316 to a limited access interchange, with a bridge overpass for Harbins Road, has been ongoing since 2019. It had been planned for years before that, however, as part of an ongoing effort to convert the entirety of 316, from Gwinnett County to Athens, to a limited access highway.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
