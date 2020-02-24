Have you heard of the Give Local movement?

Giving locally is supporting the causes close to home, in your own backyard, so to speak. We hear so much in

the media about global causes, like emergencies or disasters and people give generously and quickly to help in

these crises. The Give Local movement is about meeting the needs in our own community and may not receive

the same level of publicity and donor action. I am so passionate about giving back in my own community and

supporting local businesses that give back locally. We have many opportunities right here in Gwinnett County!

There are so many benefits to giving locally. Local organizations may have lower overhead, so more of your

dollars go directly to the need. Homegrown charities often have less employees. When you donate to a

smaller nonprofit, more money is spent on the actual cause. Keeping things close to home is the easiest way

to see how your contributions impact others. When you connect with a local charity you are able to speak

with the organization representatives directly. With charities located nearby, donors can attend fundraisers

and other events that build relationships. Working with charities within our community builds new

connections. Volunteering is a great way to meet new people and make new friends and perhaps find a new

passion. We are usually drawn to causes that are close to our homes and hearts. I suggest finding a cause that

resonates with your passion. Giving to local nonprofits supports their business, aids those with needs, and

increases the overall health and wellness of our community.

The following comment from a local charitable organization expresses the point of local giving well: “Giving

locally makes sense because you know where and how your charitable dollars are being spent. Local charities

and non-profit organizations understand and embrace the interests and values of our community. Local

charities have fewer layers of administration than international or national charities and more of your dollars

are likely to go directly to delivering the service the charity or non-profit was established to provide. In the

end, giving closer to home improves our community’s quality of life and helps to build a stronger local

community.”

Organizations like Spectrum, a local charity here in Gwinnett County, depend on the local community for

support and to meet the growing needs of those with autism in our area. (The rate of autism continues to

increase and is now impacting 1 in 40). Volunteering or making financial contributions to organizations like

ours makes all the difference in the services we provide and the number of individuals and families we

support. Individual and local business donations, both financial and in-kind, help Spectrum serve over 1500

individuals with autism and their families with support groups, camps, social skills education, family events,

respite and community education and training.

Spectrum will be offering 7 weeks of day camp at The Nett Church, Bethesda campus, this summer as well as a

spring break mini-camp in both Lilburn and Sugar Hill. A weeklong overnight camp, Camp Journey, will be held

at Camp Twin Lakes, Winder the last week of June. If you would like to support our programs and make a

difference for families impacted by autism in our community consider coming out for our Wine Tasting and

Fundraising event to be held at the Suwanee Station Clubhouse on March 7, 6-9 pm, $25 in advance, $30 at

the door. Funds raised will support our camp program which serves 750 individuals each year.

To learn more about Spectrum Autism Support Group, to sign up for camps, to volunteer, to buy a wine tasting

ticket or make a general donation go to www.atl-spectrum.com If your business would like to sponsor a

meeting, fundraising or family event contact claire@atl-spectrum.com

Claire Dees, Executive Director, Spectrum Autism Support Group

