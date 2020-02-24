Have you heard of the Give Local movement?
Giving locally is supporting the causes close to home, in your own backyard, so to speak. We hear so much in
the media about global causes, like emergencies or disasters and people give generously and quickly to help in
these crises. The Give Local movement is about meeting the needs in our own community and may not receive
the same level of publicity and donor action. I am so passionate about giving back in my own community and
supporting local businesses that give back locally. We have many opportunities right here in Gwinnett County!
There are so many benefits to giving locally. Local organizations may have lower overhead, so more of your
dollars go directly to the need. Homegrown charities often have less employees. When you donate to a
smaller nonprofit, more money is spent on the actual cause. Keeping things close to home is the easiest way
to see how your contributions impact others. When you connect with a local charity you are able to speak
with the organization representatives directly. With charities located nearby, donors can attend fundraisers
and other events that build relationships. Working with charities within our community builds new
connections. Volunteering is a great way to meet new people and make new friends and perhaps find a new
passion. We are usually drawn to causes that are close to our homes and hearts. I suggest finding a cause that
resonates with your passion. Giving to local nonprofits supports their business, aids those with needs, and
increases the overall health and wellness of our community.
The following comment from a local charitable organization expresses the point of local giving well: “Giving
locally makes sense because you know where and how your charitable dollars are being spent. Local charities
and non-profit organizations understand and embrace the interests and values of our community. Local
charities have fewer layers of administration than international or national charities and more of your dollars
are likely to go directly to delivering the service the charity or non-profit was established to provide. In the
end, giving closer to home improves our community’s quality of life and helps to build a stronger local
community.”
Organizations like Spectrum, a local charity here in Gwinnett County, depend on the local community for
support and to meet the growing needs of those with autism in our area. (The rate of autism continues to
increase and is now impacting 1 in 40). Volunteering or making financial contributions to organizations like
ours makes all the difference in the services we provide and the number of individuals and families we
support. Individual and local business donations, both financial and in-kind, help Spectrum serve over 1500
individuals with autism and their families with support groups, camps, social skills education, family events,
respite and community education and training.
Spectrum will be offering 7 weeks of day camp at The Nett Church, Bethesda campus, this summer as well as a
spring break mini-camp in both Lilburn and Sugar Hill. A weeklong overnight camp, Camp Journey, will be held
at Camp Twin Lakes, Winder the last week of June. If you would like to support our programs and make a
difference for families impacted by autism in our community consider coming out for our Wine Tasting and
Fundraising event to be held at the Suwanee Station Clubhouse on March 7, 6-9 pm, $25 in advance, $30 at
the door. Funds raised will support our camp program which serves 750 individuals each year.
To learn more about Spectrum Autism Support Group, to sign up for camps, to volunteer, to buy a wine tasting
ticket or make a general donation go to www.atl-spectrum.com If your business would like to sponsor a
meeting, fundraising or family event contact claire@atl-spectrum.com
Claire Dees, Executive Director, Spectrum Autism Support Group
