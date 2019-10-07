Whether you are part of an organization in need of volunteers, a company or group with a passion to create a positive impact, or an individual with a desire to change your community, officials at the Gwinnett Coalition for Health and Human Services invite you to participate in the 20th Anniversary of Gwinnett Great Days of Service.
Scheduled for Oct. 25-26, Gwinnett Great Days of Service mobilizes thousands of individuals, corporations, churches, schools, civic organizations, and communities in meaningful volunteer service to address some of Gwinnett County’s most critical needs.
The Gwinnett Coalition for Health & Human Services envisioned Gwinnett Great Days of Service 20 years ago in the spirit of Gwinnett’s slogan “Success Lives Here”. In 2000, the event started with just one day of service, plus 10 projects plus 100 volunteers to create a new era of civic engagement and volunteerism. Today, Gwinnett Great Days of Service is recognized as one of the largest volunteer days of service in the United States.
Our work is to inspire individuals throughout Gwinnett County to take action to build a stronger, more unified community for all of us. Our organization sits at a very unique intersection of corporate, philanthropy, government and community and we are empowering people throughout Gwinnett to raise their hand and be counted among those working for positive change.
The motivation to serve and volunteer where we live and work is a strong and common ethic – one that is revealed by the thousands of hours volunteers contribute each year to hundreds of projects and organizations including Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful, Annandale Village, Home of Hope, Nothing But the Truth and many other local organizations and schools.
This year the service projects are as varied as the organizations. Activities that take place during Gwinnett Great Days of Service projects can range from painting to cleaning and organizing, gardening, landscaping, writing notes of encouragement, stocking community kitchens and shelters, and cleaning up nature trails and streams. Because of the wide breadth of projects available, volunteers can chose based on location, an agency they are passionate about, a volunteer activity that they are skilled or interested.
Our team has been hard at work, experimenting with new ways to make volunteering easier and more accessible than ever before. Anyone from anywhere, can do something good for our community, The Gwinnett Coalition’s approach not only offers up some much-needed support for our nonprofit community, but it often lights a more permanent passion for service in volunteers, which is a win for groups in need. There are many wonderful domino effects that happen when somebody volunteers with an organization. They learn so much about themselves, they learn about others, they make these connections with people in ways they would not normally.
To learn how you, your company, school or organization can participate, CLICK HERE or call 770-995-3339.
People Helping People is a publication of the Gwinnett Coalition for Health & Human Services. For more information contact Ellen Gerstein at ellen@gwinnettcoalition.org or at 770-995-3339.