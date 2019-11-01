November is National Family Caregivers Month – a time to recognize, support and empower family caregivers in our community.
Caregiving can be a 24-hours a day/7-days a week job. Caring for a senior with Alzheimer’s, a loved one that’s suffered a stroke or brain injury, or a child with special needs can be non-stop. Providing care around the clock can crowd out other important areas of life.
And you never know when you will need to rush to the hospital or leave work at the drop of a hat. What challenges do family caregivers face, and how do they manage them day and night?
• Morning: The average family caregiver is a working mother of school-aged children. Mornings become a tricky balancing act of getting the kids ready for school, making sure your loved one has what they need for the day, and then getting themselves out the door for work.
• Throughout the Day: Up to 70 percent of the time, the family caregiver manages the medications. This means ensuring their loved one is taking medication correctly and maintaining an up-to-date medication list.
• During the Workday: Six out of 10 family caregivers work full or part time in addition to juggling their caregiving responsibilities at home. Most say they have to cut back on working hours, take a leave of absence, or quit their job entirely.
• Evening: Evenings are for family time and mealtime. Nutrition is as important for caregivers as it is for their loved ones. Proper nutrition helps maintain strength, energy, stamina and a positive attitude.
• Late at Night: This might be the only time that family caregivers get a few minutes for themselves to rest and recharge. The chance to take a breather and re-energize is vital so they can be as good a caregiver tomorrow as they were today.
• Middle of the Night: If loved ones may need to go to the emergency room in the middle of the night on occasion, family caregivers should be prepared ahead of time with what they need to know and what they need to have with them.
Caregiving can be an isolating experience. When overwhelmed and exhausted by caregiving responsibilities, it can feel like you’re the only person dealing with so much. That’s why caregiver support groups are so helpful. They’re filled with people in similar situations. Being able to talk with others who truly understand what you’re going through reduces stress, validates your experience, and gives connection and support.
Caregiver support groups also provide much-needed social support. This is especially important when family and friends aren’t supportive. Support group members validate each other’s experiences.
It’s a relief to know that what you’re going through is normal and that you’re not the only one with these feelings - negative or positive. Support groups are also a great place to ask for advice, find out about useful resources, or vent frustrations. You won’t have to worry about judgment or confusion from non-caregivers since everyone is going through similar struggles.
At Peachtree Christian Health we are excited to offer support groups for family caregivers right here in our community. We are now offering Caregiver Support Groups twice a month at our Life Enrichment Center in Duluth on the first Thursday of each month at 11 a.m. and on the third Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. Meetings are free and open to everyone. No RSVP is required, just come. If you have questions, please call us at 770-624-2727 or visit us online at www.pchlec.org.
Throughout the month we ask you to join us in honoring the journey family caregivers walk. Make time to send a note of encouragement, lend a helping hand, and give a big hug to the caregivers in your life.
Anne Mancini is president of Peachtree Christian Health.
