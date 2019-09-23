I know many of us are busy and cannot imagine how we could add time in our lives for volunteering. But, consider the benefits. There are benefits for you and for your community.
Volunteering can reduce stress, combat depression and provide a sense of purpose. It doesn’t have to involve a long-term commitment or take a large amount of time out of your busy life. Choose an area of interest and try it out once, then consider ongoing options to fit your interests and schedule.
Improvement in mental and physical health and increased happiness will be some of the amazing benefits. Did you know that studies show that those who volunteer live longer?
While making a difference in your community and making it a better place for all to live, work, and play you have great opportunities for meeting new people as well as strengthening existing relationships. If you’re considering a new career, volunteering can help you get experience in your area of interest and meet people connected to the field. Some of our best staff started off volunteering with us.
I grew up in a family committed to community volunteering. I found opportunities for outreach in the inner city, tutoring underprivileged children, filling shoe boxes at Christmas, helping individuals with disabilities, visiting elderly, and raising money for various causes through Church, Girl Scouts, Beta Club, and sorority involvement.
Volunteer service has become a core value for me, changing me, giving me more confidence and purpose in life. I am happiest when volunteering.
Volunteering has greatly impacted both my personal and professional life. After having a son with autism, my focus became more around autism and families impacted by disability. Helping families became my passion, sharing my knowledge and experience to assist them in navigating the often challenging and overwhelming journey their lives had taken them on.
I have met some of the most amazing people in my life through volunteering and developed long-term relationships with many of them. My career now involves giving back and also working with many volunteers in our community to help fulfill Spectrum’s mission.
Spectrum Autism Support Group provides support, education and resources for individuals and families impacted by autism in our community, now serving more than 1,500 families per year. Support group meetings for parents of individuals with autism, as well as social skills programs to meet the needs of individuals on the autism spectrum are offered monthly. Spectrum also offers camps, respite, community training and family events throughout the year.
The 13th annual Georgia Race for Autism and Fall Festival/Resource Fair is scheduled for Oct. 5 at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds from 8 a.m. to noon. This family event draws more than 2,500 people and is open to the public. A 5K, 10K, tot trot, 1 mile and 100-yard dash will be run.
There will also be a fall festival with horseback rides, petting zoo, bounce houses, hayride, face painting and balloon art; a large resource and vendor fair; silent auction; food; entertainment and more make this event great for the entire family. Spectrum cannot pull off this large event without 250 volunteers. We need you!
At a time where much is uncertain and disappointing in our world, it is meaningful to connect with others around needs that matter and know that we can make a difference in our community. Volunteer service can change our world.
If you want to make a difference in your life and in the lives of others consider volunteering with Spectrum. Volunteer opportunities are listed on the website www.atl-spectrum.com. If you would like to volunteer or run/walk at the Georgia Race for Autism and Fall Festival, register at www.georgiaraceforautism.com.
Families are welcome. Volunteers are needed on Oct. 4 from 9 a.m to 2 p.m. to help set up and on Oct. 5 there are three shifts to choose from, 6:30-9:30 a.m., 7:30-10:30 a.m., and 10 a.m-.1 p.m.
This event is a part of Gwinnett’s Great Days of Service
Claire Dees is Executive Director, Spectrum Autism Support Group.
People Helping People is a publication of the Gwinnett Coalition for Health & Human Services. For more information contact Ellen Gerstein at ellen@gwinnettcoalition.org or at 770-995-3339.