While the pandemic has influenced every aspect of community life, Mosaic Georgia remains open and ready to assist children and adults 24/7. Here are a couple of commonly asked questions.
“I’m afraid to go to the hospital for a rape exam with all this COVID-19. What should I do?”
Good news! Forensic medical exams (aka “rape exams”) are not done at the local hospitals; patients are referred to Mosaic Georgia. We’ve provided the medical forensic exam care and patient advocacy in the privacy our center since 1998 – reducing stress on our hospital emergency departments and speeding up services for the victims. All with no co-pays or bills to insurance. Our SANEs may conduct exams at a hospital under special conditions.
“What are my options if I don’t want to call the police about my assault?”
We know there are many reasons you may not want to call the police. If you are over 17, you have options. An advocate can assist you through the process. If the assault occurred in the last 120 hours, you can get non-investigative exam where evidence may be collected and then securely stored for at least one year (no evidence will be tested). If you later decide to report, the evidence collected may help with investigation. Last year, 25% of the non-investigative patients decided to report (so far) and we have the timely evidence ready.
What’s new since COVID-19?
Like everyone, we’re adapting and pivoting. Our daytime team alternate workdays in-office and remote to maintain social distancing and reduce potential widespread exposure. We’re catching the lemons to make some good lemonade:
• Mosaic Georgia is the cleanest place around! Surface disinfection, air purifiers, plexiglass screens, gloves, masks… you name it, we’ve got it.
• Extended Appointment Hours. Beginning next month, we will be open from 9 am – 9 pm Monday-Friday for scheduled pediatric and youth appointments. We remain available 24/7 for response to acute assaults (occurred within 120 hours) for teens and adults.
• New Support Groups online for adults, adolescents, and parents of child victims.
• New Client Care Support. Thanks to generous sponsors, we launched our Crisis Support & Empowerment Fund to assist with transportation, medications, emergency shelter, housing preservation, counseling, and child care. We’ve helped clients with these essentials totaling $50,000 to date.
• New Housing Navigation. Some clients cannot safely return home or need a place to stay while planning next steps. Our housing navigator assists with emergency housing placement, assistance with rent/utilities to move to safety, and personal budgeting and planning for a future without violence.
• Remote Multi-Disciplinary Team meetings with allied partners in the county’s sexual assault and child abuse protocols.
• Professional Training goes on-line: we’ve trained two cohorts of nurses to become Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners (SANE) and adapted clinical skills training with protective protocols.
Mosaic Georgia continues to grow with the community through diverse services and its multi-cultural and multi-lingual team. Always putting clients first, our skilled professionals help people put the pieces of their lives back together over time. www.MosaicGeorgia.org 24/7 Help Line: 866-900-6019.
Marina Sampanes Peed is CEO of Mosaic Georgia.
People Helping People is a publication of the Gwinnett Coalition for Health & Human Services. For more information contact Ellen Gerstein at ellen@gwinnettcoalition.org or at 770-995-3339.
