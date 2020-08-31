Gwinnett youth need our help. According to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s Online Analytical Statistical Information System (OASIS), there were nine deaths by suicide between the ages of 10-24 in Gwinnett County in the year 2017.
In 2018, there were 16 deaths by suicide within the same age range, almost double the year before. And, when we take a look at the 2020 Georgia Student Health Survey 2.0, 5.5% of Gwinnett middle school students and 5.4% of Gwinnett high school students attempted suicide at least once in the previous 12 months. Mental health problems and peer victimization were the two highly ranked risk factors among students, according to the survey.
Thanks to a grant from the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities focused on suicide prevention, GUIDE has been working since 2019 to increase the use of evidence-based suicide prevention strategies, raise awareness of resources and services, decrease the stigma surrounding the topic of suicide and increase the availability of suicide prevention trainings.
As a part of this work, GUIDE has created a workgroup consisting of representatives of local agencies such as Gwinnett County Public Schools, the Department of Child and Family Services and View Point Health to work together on strategies to promote mental health and decrease the number of youth suicides. One of those strategies is hosting events like GUIDE’s third Community Dialogue, coming up on Sept. 10.
In recognition of World Suicide Prevention Day, GUIDE is hosting a virtual community dialogue: “Let’s Talk About Suicide.” Representatives from the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention, View Point Health and local high school students will come together to talk about suicide, prevention efforts and resources before opening up the conversation for questions from participants.
The dialogue will be held via Zoom on Sept. 10 from 4 until 5:30 pm and is free to join. Pre-registration is required at guideinc.org/talk.
We hope that parents, educators, youth workers, faith leaders and all community members will participate in this important conversation to keep our Gwinnett youth safe and healthy. Please join us to help make a difference in Gwinnett.
Jessica Andrews-Wilson is Executive Director of GUIDE, Inc.
People Helping People is a publication of the Gwinnett Coalition for Health & Human Services. For more information contact Ellen Gerstein at ellen@gwinnettcoalition.org or at 770-995-3339.
