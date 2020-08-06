Did you know that after alcohol and marijuana, prescription drugs are the most commonly misused substances by Americans ages 14 and older?
Increases in prescription drug misuse in the last several years are reflected in increased emergency room visits and overdose deaths across the country. In the last two months, the Georgia Department of Public Health has issued a warning that it appears an increase in drug overdose deaths has emerged across Georgia since April.
The types of prescription medications most frequently misused are opioids (used to treat pain), central nervous system depressants (used to treat anxiety and sleep disorders) and stimulants (used to treat attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder). As attention to this issue grows, another key point to consider is that two-thirds of teens who misused pain relievers report that they got them from family and friends, including their home’s medicine cabinets. This means that addressing this issue truly needs to start at home, in your own medicine cabinets. Taking inventory of your medicine cabinet and cleaning it out regularly is a powerful prevention tool, especially if you have children. Safe storage and disposal of medications reduce opportunities for easy access and the chance that your medications will be used in ways that are unsafe or illegal.
Fortunately, with a little information, it’s not difficult to store medicines safely and dispose of them properly. GUIDE has the information you need. Visit guideinc.org/rx for a variety of resources on prescription drug abuse prevention, including how to safely store and properly dispose of prescription drugs. These tools will help you make your home and community safer for everyone.
In addition to these resources, GUIDE is hosting a virtual Community Dialogue on Aug. 13 at 4 p.m. where community leaders, activists and experts from Navigate Recovery, View Point Health, Medical Association of Georgia and GUIDE’s Youth Advisory Board will share knowledge and information necessary to keep our community – and our youth – safe and healthy as it relates to prescription drugs.
Participation is free, but pre-registration is required, and a recording is made available after the dialogue. If you’d like to participate to learn more about how to keep prescription drugs out of the hands of youth, visit guideinc.org/talk to register.
Jessica Andrews-Wilson is Executive Director of GUIDE, Inc.
People Helping People is a publication of the Gwinnett Coalition for Health & Human Services. For more information contact Ellen Gerstein at ellen@gwinnettcoalition.org or at 770-995-3339.
