How do you give back virtually? How do you volunteer virtually? We are all learning how to adapt and be creative and continue to find ways to make a difference in our community every day.
There is only so much you can do when you and your family are housebound together. Once you've organized your drawers, closets and pantry, streamed every family movie, and expanded your menu repertoire with new meal ideas, hosted virtual happy hour and virtual book club, you may be wanting to add a few more meaningful things to your to-do list. Consider virtual volunteering. If you have access to a computer or smartphone, you can lend a helping hand without leaving your home.
In times such as the recent COVID-19 pandemic, working and volunteering remotely became essential to keeping the economy, including nonprofits, moving. While virtual volunteering is as old as the internet, it has become a more familiar part of our world.
Traditional face to face, boots on the ground, volunteering will always be around, but virtual volunteering has changed the way many of us give back. When you are ready to start volunteering (or volunteer more), this trend could open doors you had not considered before. Virtual volunteering provides an outlet for many different skills and passions, but it also makes it easier for organizations like Spectrum Autism Support Group and other area non-profits to do good work all over.
Become a part of the movement that is making a difference. Become a virtual volunteer with a local non-profit. Consider Spectrum! You can sign up for your areas of volunteer interest at atl-spectrum.com. We could use technical assistance, social media support, database and graphic design support, organizational help, as well as fundraising and solicitation of donations for silent auctions.
Spectrum’s largest fundraising event is coming up Oct. 1-4. The Georgia Race for Autism Virtual Edition needs you! Run, walk or roll wherever you choose. Here is how it works:
Step 1: Register to run/walk at georgiaraceforautism.com
Step 2: Race shirt and swag will be delivered to you
Step 3: Run/walk on your own using an app to track your time and distance! Submit your time to be added to the Georgia Race for Autism results leader board.
Step 4: Post a picture of your run to Facebook or Instagram using #GARaceforAutism.
How easy is that? Get some exercise, get a cool T-shirt and make a difference for individuals and families impacted by autism.
Organizations like Spectrum, a local charity here in Gwinnett County, depend on the local community for support and to meet the growing needs of those with autism in our area. (The rate of autism continues to increase and is now impacting 1 in 40).
Volunteering or making financial contributions to organizations like ours makes all the difference in the services we provide and the number of individuals and families we support. Individual and local business donations, both financial and in-kind, help Spectrum serve over 1500 individuals with autism and their families with support groups, camps, social skills education, family events, respite and community education and training.
To learn more about Spectrum Autism Support Group, to volunteer remotely, to register for the Georgia Race for Autism-Virtual Edition, or make a general donation go to www.atl-spectrum.com If your business would like to sponsor a meeting or family event contact claire@atl-spectrum.com
Claire Dees is Executive Director of the Spectrum Autism Support Group.
People Helping People is a publication of the Gwinnett Coalition for Health & Human Services. For more information contact Ellen Gerstein at ellen@gwinnettcoalition.org or at 770-995-3339.
