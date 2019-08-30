Corners Academy, which was started by Larry Campbell in 2012, resumes its eighth year this fall. Corners partners with nine Title I elementary schools, offering programs at four different Corners Academy locations.
In addition to after school tutoring for elementary aged students, Corners Academy includes early education workshops for moms and infants/toddlers ages 0-5, weekly teen nights, and monthly parent workshops.
“We’re especially excited for club to start back this fall as we’ve developed a new curriculum specifically to help dual language learners,” Larry Campbell said. “We’ve put in extra time over the summer to fine tune what we are doing with math, reading, and social-emotional learning to make sure that the students we serve are helped in the greatest ways possible.”
As subject matter experts in each of these areas, Corners program directors are challenging their students to be on grade level in reading by the end of the year, no matter how many reading levels behind they are.
“Studies indicate if a student cannot read proficiently by third grade, he or she is four times more likely to leave school without a diploma,” said Cinthia Valdez, Corners Outreach Program Director and reading subject matter expert. “Ninety percent of our students speak English as their second language, which means most of them are behind in reading. Our reading curriculum focuses on second language learners enabling them to overcome challenges in reading.”
As we begin our eighth school year at Corners Academy, we are welcoming new volunteers in three areas: after school tutoring 3 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursdays, teen mentoring Monday nights, and Mommy & Me class Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon If you are interested in volunteering with Corners, please visit our website at https://cornersoutreach.org/volunteer to get connected.
People Helping People is a publication of the Gwinnett Coalition for Health & Human Services. For more information contact Ellen Gerstein at ellen@gwinnettcoalition.org or at 770-995-3339.